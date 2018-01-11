Flu Spreads to 46 States, CDC Says It Could be Nearing Epidemic Levels

The flu virus is spreading rapidly across the country this morning, causing more deaths and hospitalizations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the flu is now widespread in 46 states, nearly four times as many compared with this time last year.

One in roughly ten thousand children under the age of four have been hospitalized with the flu this season.

The diagnosis can get gravely serious. Of the more than 100 people who have died from the flu so far this season, 13 are children.

Making the problem worse this season is the type of flu that's spreading: H3N2. The strain tends to hit younger and older people harder than others.

Flu vaccines have been less effective in fighting H2N2 than other influenza flu viruses, making this particular strain more difficult to contain.

It is still too soon to say just how bad this flu season will be, but the CDC believes it could reach near epidemic levels.