Illness and Weather Cause Some Area Schools to Close Friday

Three local county schools will be closed on Friday due to illness or the potential winter storm.

Among those closing are Allen County, Barren County, and Ohio County schools.

A winter storm watch is in effect, prompting concern for traveling, but that isn't the only reason the three are closing Friday.

Allen and Ohio Counties were already closed Thursday and will be again on Friday due to an increase in illness.

Barren County school officials say they too have had below average attendance due to illness, but weather is another factor in their decision to close.

Stay informed with the latest, updated school closing in your area at wnky.com/closings.