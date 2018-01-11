Morgantown Man Arrested for Trafficking Over One Pound of Meth

A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Morgantown man, discovered trafficking over one pound of meth.

On January 4th, Kentucky State Police pulled over Michael Chad Whitsell, 33, in Fordsville.

Where officers discovered Whitsell had an active warrant and was also driving on a suspended license.

Police then find the 33 year old in possession of nearly one and a half pounds of meth, one ounce of marijuana, and five thousand dollars cash.

Whitsell is facing multiple charges including first-degree trafficking and possession.