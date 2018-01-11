Dolly Parton is taking "Dixie" Out of "Dixie Stampede"

Dolly Parton’s amusement park "Dollywood" is dropping the word "Dixie" from its famous dinner show attraction "the Dixie Stampede".

The attraction will be called "Dolly Parton’s Stampede" from now on.

Dolly said in a statement that she is dropping the "Dixie" to streamline the names of the show and "remove any confusion or concerns."

A communications expert believes she is doing it to strengthen the Dolly brand and continue to sell tickets.

There is no word if the content of the show will be updated as well, but you can find out, because it's set to re-open on January 19th.