A run of the mill police chase ends in a warm embrace.

Police near Phoenix, Arizona were in pursuit of an SUV Wednesday evening when it burst through a fence.

The vehicle even took part of the fence with it temporarily.

Moments later, as the driver raced through a desert area, he hit some bumps and crevices.

The SUV eventually landed in a ditch and that's when the male driver and the female passenger took off on foot in opposite directions.

They may have had second thoughts though because they reversed course joined together and hugged it out.

Possibly the last hug they'll share for a while.

Then police swarmed in and the two were arrested.

No word yet on why police were chasing the vehicle in the first place.