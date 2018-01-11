Community Holds Vigil for University of Pennsylvania Student

On Wednesday night, citizens gathered for a candlelight vigil honoring a student whose body was found in a remote California park.

The body, found by Orange County Sheriff's investigators, was identified Wednesday as that of missing University of Pennsylvania student Blaze Bernstein.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

The tight knit community came out to light candles, sing, and pray.

Bernstein was reportedly last seen around January 2nd while visiting family during winter break.

Investigators say that heavy rain over the past two days contributed to the discovery of his body.

No details have been released on the cause of death or the condition of the body.