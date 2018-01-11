Kentucky City Becomes 9th City to the Fairness Ordinance Protect - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Kentucky City Becomes 9th City to the Fairness Ordinance Protecting LGBTQ Residents

Paducah becomes the 9th Kentucky city to the fairness ordinance protecting the rights of gay, lesbian and transgender residents.

This is the same anti-discrimination law that advocates hoped to have passed in Bowling Green as you can see from this footage taken last February.

On Tuesday, the Paducah City Commission voted 4-to-1 to repeal and replace the code governing the operations of the Paducah Human Rights Commission.

The fairness ordinance expands discrimination protection categories to include age, sexual orientation and gender identification as well as prohibiting discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations.

Ordinance advocates say it promotes fairness and will be good for attracting business.

