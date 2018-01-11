On Wednesday, the Kentucky House changed course in the investigation of its ex-speaker, Jeff Hoover.

The House, voting to disband a special committee that was formed to dig into a sexual harassment settlement.

The committee later voted itself out of existence.

House members voted 90-0 eliminate the rule.

Osborne said the rule was intended to ensure due process for any lawmaker accused of misconduct.

Now, the sudden reversal means the investigation of Jeff Hoover shifts fully to the state's legislative ethics commission.

The commission is scheduled to meet next Tuesday.

Hoover resigned as speaker on Monday, more than two months after publicly acknowledging he secretly settled a sexual harassment claim with a woman in his office.

Hoover remains a House member.