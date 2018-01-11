Kentucky House Changed Course in the Investigation of its Ex-Spe - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY news

Kentucky House Changed Course in the Investigation of its Ex-Speaker, Jeff Hoover

Posted: Updated:

On Wednesday, the Kentucky House changed course in the investigation of its ex-speaker, Jeff Hoover.

The House, voting to disband a special committee that was formed to dig into a sexual harassment settlement.

The committee later voted itself out of existence.

House members voted 90-0 eliminate the rule.

Osborne said the rule was intended to ensure due process for any lawmaker accused of misconduct.

Now, the sudden reversal means the investigation of Jeff Hoover shifts fully to the state's legislative ethics commission.

The commission is scheduled to meet next Tuesday.

Hoover resigned as speaker on Monday, more than two months after publicly acknowledging he secretly settled a sexual harassment claim with a woman in his office.

Hoover remains a House member.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.