Somerset Doctor Sentenced for Fraud Will Not be Released from Jail

A Somerset doctor sentenced in April to five years in prison for committing thousands of dollars in Medicaid fraud will not be released from jail.

Ezekiel Akande, 58, is currently serving the half a decade sentence in the Grayson County Jail.

This, after a Somerset jury convicted him at trial for Medicaid fraud and theft by unlawful taking extending over ten-thousand-dollars... Both felonies.

Along with the five-year sentence, Akande is ordered to pay 10-thousand-dollars in restitution.

He will be eligible for parole on January 31, 2019.