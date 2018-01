Crime Stoppers needs your help! The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating several tool thefts from local construction sites.

The latest victim is Scott and Ritter, Incorporated. They had nearly $10,000 in equipment stolen.

The police need your help in finding the thefts. There is no video, but Police believe someone knows about these stolen tools. Scott and Ritter is offering $5,000 above the Crime Stoppers reward.

If you have any information about the missing tools call 866-842-CLUE.