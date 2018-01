Kentucky State Police say there were 17 traffic accidents and 5 fatal collisions in the KSP Post 15 area during December.

Post 15 consists of 11 counties including Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Taylor, and Washington.

This brought the yearly fatality count to 29 in 2017 compared to 31 during 2016.

The statewide fatality count is at 762 for 2017 compared to 834 during 2016.