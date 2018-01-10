SoCal Torrential Rain Causes Mudslides, Resulting in 15 Fataliti - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

SoCal Torrential Rain Causes Mudslides, Resulting in 15 Fatalities

Rescue operations are still underway in Southern California after torrential rain triggered mudslides Tuesday. At least 15 people died and the search for victims is not over.    

Search teams in Southern California are working to reach areas buried in mud and debris after Tuesday's deadly rains.

Torrential rains overwhelmed the town of Montecito and surrounding coastal communities--triggering devastating mudslides.  Helicopters rescued dozens of stranded people.   Crews on the ground also searched for victims.

One storm victim recorded cell phone video as the flood approached.   He warned a motorist to stay clear and alerted his parents in their home.

Today's forecast calls for clear skies, allowing the massive cleanup to begin--which could take weeks or even months

