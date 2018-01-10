Actor James Franco Says Sexual Misconduct Allegations Are Untrue

Actor James Franco says sexual misconduct allegations against him are not accurate.

When James Franco won a Golden Globe award Sunday, he was wearing a "Times Up" pin promoting a new campaign to fight sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

But following his win a number of women went on social media to accuse him of sexual misconduct including actress Violet Paley who tweeted that Franco pushed her head down in a car towards his exposed groin.

Last night, Stephen Colbert asked the actor about the controversy on CBS' The Late Show.

Franco also responded to actress Ally Sheedy who in a now deleted tweet appeared to write "James Franco just won. Please never ever ask me why I left the film/TV business."

Franco also said if there's restitution to be made he will make it.

The New York Times cancelled a panel discussion tonight featuring the actor because of the controversy.

Franco won his Golden Globe for his role in "The Disaster Artist," a film he also directed.