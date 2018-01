California Republican Darrell Issa marks the 31st Republican expected to leave the House of Representatives by 2019.



Issa, serving in the house since 2001, announces today he will not seek re-election this year.



In congress, Issa was a fierce critic of President Barack Obama, but seen as a relatively moderate Republican, working with Democrats on key criminal justice and surveillance issues.



Issa did not give an exact reason for his impending departure.