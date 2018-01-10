ACLU Finds Some Bible Literacy Courses May Be Violating The Cons - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

ACLU Finds Some Bible Literacy Courses May Be Violating The Constitution

An American union is warning public schools if they teach "Bible literacy" courses to teach them cautiously because they can easily violate the Constitution.


The Courier-Journal reports the American Civil Liberties Union reviewed how public schools are teaching these courses.


What they found was some riding the line between studying the Bible as a work of literature and studying it in a devotional manner.


The ACLU sent a letter advising the education department to monitor classes to ensure they comply with the Constitution, or they could face costly consequences.

