Fed. Judge Temporarily Halts Trump's DACA Plan

A federal judge has temporarily halted President Trump's decision to end the DACA program, which expires on March 5th.

The judge ruled DACA recipients should not be deported until legal challenges have made their way through the courts.

DACA protects from deportation an estimated 800-thousand immigrants who were brought to this country illegally as children.

President Trump took to Twitter, writing: "it just shows everyone how broken and unfair our court system is when the opposing side in a case (such as DACA) always runs to the 9th circuit and almost always wins before being reversed by higher courts."

White House Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders called the decision outrageous. She says the president is committed to finding a solution for DACA, but he says it's a job for congress -- not the courts.

Just yesterday, the president reaffirmed his conditions for immigration reform. The president wants congress to provide 18-billion dollars to build a wall along the Mexican border - which democrats oppose.