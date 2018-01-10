Kindness on the Court - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Kindness on the Court

Posted: Updated:

Every act of kindness can brighten someone's day and for one high school senior from Nebraska, that act of kindness gave him an opportunity to shine on the basketball court. 

Senior Kyle Kwarcinski knew at a young age he wasn't going to be the tallest kid on the court. 

Before Christmas break, Kyle suited a few times with the junior varsity team and even played in a couple of games. 

It's the one against Elmwood-Murdock that stands out. 

Kyle launched a three-pointer with twelve seconds left in the game. He missed, but the other team rebounds and passes it to Kyle.  He even beat the buzzer. 

Just another reminder that kindness counts both on and off the court. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.