Warren County Public Schools Superintendent, Rob Clayton, took to the county's website on Tuesday to tell the pubic about a rise in bed bugs.

Clayton says, " Unfortunately, the presence of bed bugs is not unique to our schools as isolated cases have been confirmed in other communities within our area and across the region".

He also says the schools are being proactive and vigilant in how they respond to these instances.

The protocol for handling bed bugs is similar to how they handle head lice.