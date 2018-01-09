One Bowling Green woman wants to make sure every woman can defend herself.

A room full of 90-women with guns is not something you see often, but that's exactly what she hopes to achieve. WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell talked with Renee McCarty to find out what inspired her.

Renee McCarty wants to help women and she found a way to do that through a nation wide non-profit organization called, " The Well Armed Woman". The organization was founded in Arizona in 2012 and Renee is excited to bring the class to Bowling Green.

For Renee it's not just about knowing how to shoot a gun, It's the comfort it brings her.