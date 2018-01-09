Today is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

When you think of Warren County... One person that may come to mind is Sheriff Peanuts Gaines. WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell sat down to learn more about his positive role in the community.

Inspired by his father who was a Deputy Sheriff, the journey began in 1978 when Peanuts Gaines was elected sheriff. Ever since that day, 40 years ago, he does his best to take care of his community and the people in it.

He puts the residents first and strives to keep Warren County safe every single day.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is well known for their positive work and Gaines takes pride in leading the department.

Gaines has a lengthy list of awards he has achieved during his time as sheriff, but he wants one more honor to add to the list.