Kitchen Guy - Apple Delight

Ingredients

4 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced

juice of one fresh lemon

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup ice cold butter, cut into cubes

2 egg yolks

2 Tbsp half-and-half

1/2 tsp vanilla

For the topping

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

4 Tbsp. butter

Method

Fill a bowl with water and add the lemon juice. Place the apple slices in the mixture (acidulated water) to keep the apples from browning.

Butter a 16x9x2 glass baking dish and set aside.

Mix together the flour, sugar, salt, baking powder and butter cubes. Use a pastry blender or your hands to mix the dry ingredients together, then add the egg yolks, half-and-half and vanilla, incorporating them well.

Pat the dough into the bottom of the baking dish and slightly up the sides.

Drain the apple slices, then lay them, shingle-style, on top of the dough.

Make a streussel topping by combining the flour, sugar, cinnamon and butter. Then sprinkle generously over the top of the apples.

Bake in a 325 oven for 35 to 40 minutes, until the topping and crust are golden brown and delicious. Let cool completely, then slice and serve with fresh whipped cream.

