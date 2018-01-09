Kitchen Guy - Apple Delight

Ingredients
4 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced
juice of one fresh lemon
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp baking powder
1/2 cup ice cold butter, cut into cubes
2 egg yolks
2 Tbsp half-and-half
1/2 tsp vanilla
For the topping
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup sugar
2 tsp. ground cinnamon
4 Tbsp. butter
Method
Fill a bowl with water and add the lemon juice. Place the apple slices in the mixture (acidulated water) to keep the apples from browning.
Butter a 16x9x2 glass baking dish and set aside.
Mix together the flour, sugar, salt, baking powder and butter cubes. Use a pastry blender or your hands to mix the dry ingredients together, then add the egg yolks, half-and-half and vanilla, incorporating them well.
Pat the dough into the bottom of the baking dish and slightly up the sides.
Drain the apple slices, then lay them, shingle-style, on top of the dough.
Make a streussel topping by combining the flour, sugar, cinnamon and butter. Then sprinkle generously over the top of the apples.
Bake in a 325 oven for 35 to 40 minutes, until the topping and crust are golden brown and delicious. Let cool completely, then slice and serve with fresh whipped cream.
