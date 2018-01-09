California Mudslide, Rescues Underway

Rescues are underway in southern California after pounding rain triggered dangerous mudslides overnight, Santa Barbara County Fire crews pulled at least two men and A woman to safety before dawn.

Susan Petrovich’s home in Montecito is trapped between two flooded creeks. A mudslide also woke her up.

The danger zone extends for about 100 miles from Santa Barbara to Duarte, where wildfires burned most of the vegetation.

People whose homes survived the Thomas fire now face the threat of debris left over from the fire mixing in with the mud. Last night’s storm brought more rain than the area has seen in a year, and all that rain and debris has nowhere to go but downhill.

Emergency Officials have deployed helicopters to help with ongoing rescues here in Santa Barbara County, they say there are people are injured and unaccounted for.

Officials are blaming a transformer explosion in Montecito on the weather. Several homes reportedly caught fire.

The storm left cars and trucks stranded on the 101 Expressway for hours.

The driver of this big rig died when he lost control in high water.

Flash flood warnings are in effect. Up to seven inches of rain is possible before this storm is over.