Communication Opens Between North And South Korea

This scene seemed unthinkable just weeks ago. Five men from the south, five from the north shaking hands. Dire warnings of war replaced with diplomatic warmth.

The North Koreans said they are serious and sincere, offering what they called "invaluable results."

They could afford the optimism because the conversation was not about Kim Jong Un's nuclear program.

Instead focusing mainly on North Korea's attendance at next month's Winter Olympics. The North quickly offered to send a high level delegation including athletes, a cheering squad, and performing arts groups. The south asked that the two countries march together at the opening and closing ceremonies and resume reunions of families separated during the Korean war.

North Korea coming to the winter games is a big win for South Korean president Moon Jae-In who has called them the "peace Olympics."

John Delury is an expert on North Korean affairs. He says Kim Jong Un may feel confident enough in his weapons program to now engage in diplomacy.

The South Koreans are asking for further talks that would include the north's nuclear weapons.

We are told the North Koreans did not specifically respond to that but did appear to be listening carefully.