President Trump Visits Nashville, Signs Two Orders and Talks Taxes

On Monday, President Trump speaks to thousands at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center for the American Farm Bureau Federations 99th Annual Convention.

In his speech to farmers, ranchers, and those within the agricultural community, he touted the achievements he claims of the recently passed tax bill and specifically its impact on the community.

This, including claims the estate tax exemption will help keep farms a family business.



On the flip side, Trump puts pen to paper on key issue he says rural America faces--limited broadband access.

He signs two presidential orders that would extend internet further in rural areas.

Trump told the crowd this isn't the last they'll be seeing of him either, stating he will be back for the 100th annual convention in 2019.