Former House speaker Jody Richards is calling it quits. He decided he will not be running for re-election this year.

Richards has been a prominent figure for the 20th district since 1976. He has played an important role in the Bowling Green Community and education. Richards even had an elementary school and a building on Western Kentucky University's campus named after him.

He is now the latest veteran house democrat to give up his seat along with Steve Riggs.