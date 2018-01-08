President Trump Unhappy With Published Book

Michael Wolff, the author of an explosive new book about president trump appeared on CBS this morning to defend his work.

"Fire and Fury; Inside The Trump White House" paints a picture of a president who doesn't read and some question whether he's even fit to serve.

President Trump fired back on twitter saying he is a genius and a very stable genius at that.

The president also says Wolff doesn't know him at all.

Wolff was less definitive when asked whether he interviewed the president.

Steve Bannon - the president's former chief strategist - is now walking back some of his more explosive quotes that appeared in the book.

Bannon is quoted as saying that Donald Trump Jr's June 2016 meeting with Russians to obtain damaging information on Hillary Clinton was 'treasonous".

He now says those comments were "not aimed at don junior" but rather "aimed at Paul Manafort..." the trump campaign chairman who had also attended the meeting.

But it may be too little too late to repair the damage with president trump who now calls him sloppy Steve.

Bannon now calls Donald Trump Junior a patriot and a good man.