Nashville Building Implodes

Nashville Building Implodes

Posted: Updated:

After months of demolition prep work, a 12 story building in downtown Nashville came crashing down over the weekend.

Using 600 lbs. of explosives, it only took about 15 seconds to bring down Lifeway's 12 story building.

All nearby roads were closed, and a 700-ft. perimeter was set up around the building to keep anyone from getting too close.

The building was imploded to make way for a high-end, mixed-used development called Nashville Yards.

A spokesman for the project says the trend across the country is that more people want to live and work in urban centers.

