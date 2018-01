An Alabama Woman Who Accused Roy Moore of Sexual Misconduct Lost her Home in Fire

An Alabama woman who accused U.S senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct has lost her home in a fire.

This is what's left of Tina Johnson’s home in Gadsden after flames ripped through it on Wednesday.

Johnson says no one in her family was home at the time.

Authorities say the fire is being investigated as an arson and they are speaking with a person of interest.

However, they say there is no indication the blaze had anything to do with Johnson’s allegations against Moore.