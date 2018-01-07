Warren County Residents Prepare for Winter Weather

Snow and ice are two words most people don't want to hear, but that's what in our forecast. Most of South Central Kentucky is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1-pm Monday.

WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell spoke with a few of you to see how you prepare for wintry conditions.

Most people are over the cold weather, but warm temperatures are not in the forecast any time soon. Warren County under a Winter Weather Advisory. Some decided to stock up on groceries. While some were getting groceries, others were concerned about their Monday morning commute.

Drivers are urged to use caution and slow down during your morning commute. You can also get the latest road conditions by calling 5-1-1.