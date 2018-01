Bowling Green Man Indicted for Rape and Sodomy of 15 Year Old

A Bowling Green man is indicted for the rape and sodomy of a 15 year old girl.

Authorities say Benjamin Moore, 22, admitted to having deviate sexual intercourse with the juvenile in a parking lot associated with Fruit of the Loom in the summer of 2017.

Both third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy are class D felonies carries up to one to five years in prison each.