Warren County Coroners 2017 Report Released, Homicides Doubled

The Warren County Coroners Office has released their annual report for 2017 and the homicides have doubled.

In 2016, there were four homicides accounted for, and this past year, that number doubled plus one to reach 10.

For 2018, one homicide has already been accounted for--happening on the third day of this new year.

The number of auto collisions resulting in death also rose in 2017 from 12 the previous year to 19 in 2017.

The number of drug overdoses dropped by one from 19 to 18.

Breakdown of the cases for 2017 as follows,

Natural Deaths: 339

Suicides: 23

Auto Collisions: 19

Motorcycle or ATV: 1

Homicides: 10

Drug Overdoses: 18

Undetermined: 5

Pending Toxicology & Autopsy Findings: 3

Accidental Falls: 1

Cremation Authorizations Signed: 430

Autopsy Cases sent to the Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville, Kentucky: 52

Accidental: 1

Plane Crashes: 1

Total Cases: 903