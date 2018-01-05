Extreme Northeast Weather

Massachusetts is frozen over as New England finds itself in the grips of what could be a record-setting deep freeze.

The arctic blast could make temperatures feel as low as minus 35 degrees in some parts of the Northeast.

Freeze warnings extend down to southern Florida where airplanes are being de-iced.

The core of cold air stretches from the Midwest to the Northeast, a day after a massive winter storm paralyzed the region.

The storm came during high tide, intensified by a supermoon.

Icy water from the city's harbor submerged streets downtown and flooded a subway station.

Crews used rafts, high water trucks and even a front loader to rescue people stranded in their homes.

Record flooding stretched up the coast to Maine.

The weather is to blame for at least 19 deaths.

More than 100-thousand homes and businesses lost power.

In New Jersey, firefighters braved the bitter cold to battle a 5 building blaze and rescue several people.

The water used to put out the fire froze and likely won't melt for days.