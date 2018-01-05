Jeff Sessions Obstruction of Justice

According to the New York times, President Trump urged attorney general, Jeff Sessions to stay in charge of the justice department’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians during the 2016 election.

Mr. Trump sent the top white house lawyer to stop sessions from recusing himself from the case. When that effort failed, the times says the president erupted in anger, saying "he needed his attorney general to protect him."

A newly released book, “Fire and Fury” has brought the obstruction question back into the spotlight.

According to author Michael Wolff, the president's inner circle huddled on air force one and decided to say the meeting was primarily about Russian adoptions by Americans. Wolff writes that Trump campaign lawyer Mark Corallo resigned because he thought that conversation constituted obstruction of justice.

Special counsel Robert Mueller will decide whether to bring a case against the president.

As to the report about the president's efforts to stop the attorney general from recusing himself from the case, a spokesperson for the justice department declined to comment.