Paducah City Commission to Vote on Fairness Ordinance - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Paducah City Commission to Vote on Fairness Ordinance

Posted: Updated:

The Paducah City Commission is set to vote on the Fairness Ordinance on January 9th--the same anti-discrimination law proposed in Bowling Green in early 2017.

If Paducah votes "yes" on the ordinance, created to protect LGBT residents from discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations, it would become the ninth city in the state to do so.

In February of 2017, Bowling Green City Commissioner Brian "Slim" Nash proposed the Fairness Ordinance but no one seconded his motion to discuss it further.

Still, as late as this past Tuesday, January 2nd, advocates continue to speak up in support of the Fairness Campaign's mission during the public comments section of the city meeting.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.