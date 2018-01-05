Paducah City Commission to Vote on Fairness Ordinance

The Paducah City Commission is set to vote on the Fairness Ordinance on January 9th--the same anti-discrimination law proposed in Bowling Green in early 2017.

If Paducah votes "yes" on the ordinance, created to protect LGBT residents from discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations, it would become the ninth city in the state to do so.

In February of 2017, Bowling Green City Commissioner Brian "Slim" Nash proposed the Fairness Ordinance but no one seconded his motion to discuss it further.

Still, as late as this past Tuesday, January 2nd, advocates continue to speak up in support of the Fairness Campaign's mission during the public comments section of the city meeting.