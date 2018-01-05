75th Annual Golden Globes are on NBC Sunday!

The 75th Annual Golden Globes are this weekend here on NBC.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honoring the year's top work in television and film.

This year's host, Seth Meyers, was on hand for the ceremonial rolling out of the red carpet for the event in Los Angeles. In fact, he did it several times for the assembled cameras.

For Meyers and his writers, their challenge is preparing a monologue that mines laughter at Hollywood’s expense, while remaining mindful of the difficult headlines of recent months about predatory behavior by some of the industry's power brokers.

The Golden Globes air Sunday night at 7 PM Central time, here on WNKY NBC 40.