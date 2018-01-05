New Jersey Building Evacuated Due to Carbon Monoxide

A teenager was killed, and 41 others were sickened by carbon monoxide at a New Jersey apartment building amid Thursday’s blizzard conditions. Three relatives of the 13-year-old girl who was killed were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said they initially got a call about an unconscious person; when they arrived, they found several people in cardiac arrest.

The 12-unit building in Perth Amboy was immediately evacuated after police got on scene.

Among those treated for carbon monoxide poisoning were 27 police officers, which is roughly 20% of the police force.

Some evacuees were taken to an apartment across the street as authorities tried to figure out where the leak was coming from. The city is offering shelter to the people displaced by the carbon monoxide.

Authorities said they are looking to see if carbon monoxide detectors in the building worked, and every appliance will be checked for safety.