Iguanas Freeze during Florida's Cold Weather Snap

Cold weather and iguanas don't mix. Just ask a green iguana, the kind that are common in south Florida. 

What's not common there are temperatures below 40-degrees. That's cold enough to render an iguana stunned and immobilized.

One woman found two iguanas outside her home Thursday morning and said it appeared they had both fallen out of a 30-feet tree. She moved them both to the grass and says after a while they warmed up enough to get up and go.

Some people in south Florida may be feeling the same way during this cold spell.

