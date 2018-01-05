President Trump is Coming to Nashville

President Trump will be making his second appearance in Music City since taking office.

Here's what you need to know about his visit, whether you're looking to attend or avoid his appearance.

The President is scheduled to speak at the American Farm Bureau Federation's 99th Annual Convention, a conference being held Friday through Wednesday at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.

The nonprofit farming and ranching organization announced last month that Trump is expected to speak during a morning session on Monday, though neither Farm Bureau nor the White House have publicly announced a specific time for his remarks.

His arrival in Nashville in March was met by thousands of supporters and protesters who gathered to see and be seen by the President, and next Monday will be no different.

