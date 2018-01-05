U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Hopefuls Prepare for Their Spot

The countdown to the Winter Olympics continues this morning in California. In just over a month, Team USA will take on the world in South Korea; but right now, American figure skating hopefuls are battling for a spot on the Olympic roster.

Team USA looking for a darling, a duo, and a dominant male skater to bring home the gold.

It is the glamour sport of the Winter games, and right now in San Jose, America's figure skating hopefuls are fighting for a spot on the team. One slip or fall could mean the end to these athlete's Olympic dreams.

But pressure also creates diamonds, and so far, 19-year-old Bradie Tennel has been the jewel of this competition with a record-setting score in the women's short program.

Others stars to watch include Olympic veteran Ashley Wagner and the “Shib Sibs” – brother and sister ice-dancing duo Alex and Maria Shibutani.

And perhaps America’s best chance at figure skating gold -- eighteen-year-old Nathan Chen. He’s the first skater ever to land five quad jumps in one program during last year's championships, and he’s the only undefeated male skater in the world this season. Hopefully next month he’ll go all the way to the medal stand in Pyongyang.

The competition runs through the weekend, and by Sunday night we'll know which skaters will represent the U.S. in South Korea.

The Olympic team spots are on the line for the ladies tonight at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at 7 PM Central right here on WNKY NBC 40.