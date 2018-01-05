Can You Stick to Your New Year's Resolution?

Many Americans are starting the new year with some new goals, intending to be the best versions of themselves.

However, making new habits isn't always easy. In fact, 80% of resolutions fail by the second week in February.

Here are some tips to help you stick to your goals, using technology to help hold yourself accountable.

An “accountabilibuddy” can help you stay motivated and, if you don't have someone to push you in person, do it digitally.

Fitness trackers like Fitbit have a community component so others can see if you're slacking. Now, Apple Watch users can also enable fitness notifications.

Seeing a friend's progress might encourage you reach higher. Wearable devices can help by making it easy to track activity, providing a visual for progress and reminders to stay motivated.

You can raise the stakes even higher by betting money on yourself.

Apps like Beeminder and Stickk will make sure you stick to your commitment or pay up. And, for those that really want to zap bad habits, the Pavlock does just that. This wearable device channels Pavlov by addressing bad behaviors with an electric shock.

This method uses classical conditioning to help you to focus on strength and conditioning.