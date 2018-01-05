Volunteers Build Ice Castle in Wisconsin

Volunteers in northern Wisconsin have spent the better part of a week building a giant ice castle.

Take 3,000 blocks of ice, more than 100 volunteers, and a community built on ice and snow and you've got everything you need to a build an ice castle.

The Eagle River Volunteer Fire Department takes charge of building the ice castle each year.

It takes about five days to score the lake, harvest the ice, sand the blocks and build the castle. Despite the cold, nearly all 45 members of the Volunteer Fire Department help in the process.

That's in addition to all the other members of the community that come out to help any way they can. All of these people came together to build an ice castle amid a community they can be proud of.

The castle should be completed this weekend.