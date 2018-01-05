Connecticut Buried Under a Foot of Snow

A powerful snowstorm left parts of Connecticut buried under nearly a foot of snow.

People were out using snow blowers, shovels, and plows to clear pathways and free cars that were stuck in the icy road's grip. The Department of Transportation also activated 634 state trucks, 200 private contract trucks, and 17 industrial snow blowers to help with the clearing efforts along roadways.

A blizzard warning remains in effect for New Haven County, which includes Wallingford. Forecasters say the city received more than 10 inches of snow Thursday and is expected to get blanketed with eight-to-twelve more inches overnight.

In Litchfield County, forecasters say Terryville got about eight inches of snow and is expected to receive six-to-twelve more overnight. A winter weather advisory and wind chill warning are also in effect for the county as it could feel as cold as 35-below zero.

In addition, the blizzard brought strong winds that gusted over 40 miles-per-hour, leading to snow drifts, whiteout conditions, and power outages.

Forecasters also warn of dangerous temperatures with highs only reaching 10 degrees and lows plunging to 15-below zero heading into the weekend.