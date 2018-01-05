Attorney General Beshear Aims to Collect from Kmart

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced Thursday that the Kmart corporation will pay more than $415,000 to Kentucky to resolve state and federal Medicaid program over-billing allegations.

Beshear joins with other states and the federal government to settle allegations regarding the company's retail maintenance program that offered discounts on generic drugs to its cash paying customers.



Kentucky's Medicaid program will be reimbursed more than $100,000 and the remainder of the payout will cover Kentucky’s Medicaid obligations to the federal government, roughly $315,000.