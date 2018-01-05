Young Girl Killed in Virginia Sledding Accident - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Young Girl Killed in Virginia Sledding Accident

Posted: Updated:

A young girl taking advantage of Virginia’s snowfall was sledding down a driveway Thursday when she was hit and killed.

The unidentified girl from Florida was visiting her grandparents in Chesterfield County. Investigators say the girl was sledding down a driveway when she slid into the path of an SUV. 

A witness described the girl's father lying on top of her with a blanket as she fought for her life. She later died from her injuries at a nearby hospital.

A witness said the driver stopped and waited at the scene. There's no word on whether he'll be charged.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.