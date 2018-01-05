Young Girl Killed in Virginia Sledding Accident

A young girl taking advantage of Virginia’s snowfall was sledding down a driveway Thursday when she was hit and killed.

The unidentified girl from Florida was visiting her grandparents in Chesterfield County. Investigators say the girl was sledding down a driveway when she slid into the path of an SUV.

A witness described the girl's father lying on top of her with a blanket as she fought for her life. She later died from her injuries at a nearby hospital.

A witness said the driver stopped and waited at the scene. There's no word on whether he'll be charged.