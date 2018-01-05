Cave City Police Arrest Two During Traffic Stop - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Cave City Police Arrest Two During Traffic Stop

Wednesday evening, Cave City Police make two impaired driving arrests after both were stopped for traffic violations.

27-year-old Alisha Thomas is charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs, a rear license plate not being illuminated, failure to produce an insurance card and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

45-year-old Raymond Fultz was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to or improper signaling, and operating with an expired operator's license.

Both are in the Barren County Detention Center.

