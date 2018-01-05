Cave City Police Arrest Two During Traffic Stop

Wednesday evening, Cave City Police make two impaired driving arrests after both were stopped for traffic violations.

27-year-old Alisha Thomas is charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs, a rear license plate not being illuminated, failure to produce an insurance card and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

45-year-old Raymond Fultz was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to or improper signaling, and operating with an expired operator's license.

Both are in the Barren County Detention Center.