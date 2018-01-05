Undercover Drug Buy Turns into Police Pursuit

An undercover drug purchase from a juvenile turned into a police pursuit and ended with three wrecked police vehicles.

Detectives with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force had been communicating with a suspected methamphetamine dealer via text message and had arranged to meet in the Russellville area Thursday.

That morning, detectives say they planned to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but when the driver backed into a driveway, detectives corned in on it.

The driver was still able to take off, leading detectives, Logan County Sheriff's deputies, Kentucky State Police and Russellville Police on a chase around town.

Three police vehicles were damaged in the process; in the end, the juvenile was detained.