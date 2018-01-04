New book Sheds Light on Trump Presidency

President Trump is trying to shut down a new book that has details about his first year in office.

The president's lawyers sent a "cease and desist" letter to the publishers of "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

The letter demands the publishers not release the book and that the author release a full and complete retraction along with an apology.

Among the books revelations is a quote from former white house strategist Steve Bannon who called a June 2016 meeting Donald Trump JR. arranged with a Russian lawyer as “treasonous and unpatriotic."

President Trump personally responded to Bannon’s claims, saying: "Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind."

The book's author released even more excerpts today, including news that president trump encouraged allies to engage in partisan attacks against Robert Mueller who is leading the investigation into collusion with Russia.

Wolff writes: "Insiders believed that the only thing saving Mueller from being fired…is Trump's inability to grasp how much Mueller had on him and his family."

Starting today - The White House says all staffers and guests will no longer be able to use any personal devices in the west wing.

The White House says the rules are for security purposes.