A Handful of Republicans Call On Hoover to Resign

A handful of lawmakers are calling for GOP House Speaker Jeff Hoover to resign.

Media reports eight republicans filed disciplinary charges Wednesday, accusing Hoover of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment, and using his position to cover it up.

A bipartisan committee of three republicans and three democrats will investigate the secretly settled sexual harassment complaint, originally leading Hoover to announce his resignation in November.

Hoover is still speaker of the house, with David Osborne filling in and assuming all operational control until the investigation is done or until Hoover would decide to officially resign.