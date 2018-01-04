A Handful of Republicans Call On Hoover to Resign - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

A Handful of Republicans Call On Hoover to Resign

Posted: Updated:

A handful of lawmakers are calling for GOP House Speaker Jeff Hoover to resign.

Media reports eight republicans filed disciplinary charges Wednesday, accusing Hoover of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment, and using his position to cover it up.

A bipartisan committee of three republicans and three democrats will investigate the secretly settled sexual harassment complaint, originally leading Hoover to announce his resignation in November.

Hoover is still speaker of the house, with David Osborne filling in and assuming all operational control until the investigation is done or until Hoover would decide to officially resign.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.