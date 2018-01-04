Throwback Thursday: Warren County Courthouse/PVA

Bowling Green was established in 1796 and court was set up in a log cabin just off Fountain Square. As the town prospered on the river, local government grew and a new courthouse was built in 1874.

On the National Register of Historic Places, the Warren County Courthouse is one of the best examples of Greek Revival architecture in Kentucky. Designed by D.J. Williams, a man associated with government projects in Louisville and

Murfreesboro, the construction cost $125,000.

Three floors make up the courts and government offices. According to the Kentucky Heritage Commission, this was the most grandiose courthouse in the state outside of Louisville. It underwent extensive renovations in 1957 and 1963 making room for modern offices.

The Warren County Clerk and Sheriff’s offices are still in the building, along with the PVA on the first floor. Open to the public, take a few minutes to research the archives. You may find property once held in your family’s name or even marriage certificates from over four generations ago.