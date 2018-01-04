Southeast U.S. Slammed by Winter Storm - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Southeast U.S. Slammed by Winter Storm

A massive winter storm that has already dumped snow across the Southeast continues to move north.

The vicious winter storm hit the Carolinas hard Wednesday night. In Leland, North Carolina, the roads were clear, as a blanket of snow covered the streets.

The winter weather affected flights at the Charleston International Airport. The runways remain closed Thursday morning as crews assess when and if normal schedules can be resumed.

In Baltimore, people prepped for the storm by buying supplies from local stores. Crews in the city also prepped roads with salt and brine solutions to keep roads safe for the morning commute.

The storm is expected to bring snow and high winds to the northeast coastline Thursday and continue into Thursday night.

